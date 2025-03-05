East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Trading Down 3.2% – Time to Sell?

East Side Games Group Inc. (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 67,010 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 95,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

East Side Games Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$36.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.91.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play casual mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items. The company was formerly known as Leaf Mobile Inc and changed its name to East Side Games Group Inc in May 2022.

