Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE EIC opened at $15.74 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $14.78 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIC. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Income by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

