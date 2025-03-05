Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.60 and traded as low as $0.82. Eagle Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $1.17, with a volume of 2,471 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $96,000. DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 44.9% during the third quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 71,728 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 22,239 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 143,078 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

