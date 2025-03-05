DXP Enterprises (DXPE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect DXP Enterprises to post earnings of $0.89 per share and revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DXP Enterprises Stock Down 5.3 %

DXPE opened at $81.82 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $107.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXPE. StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of DXP Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

