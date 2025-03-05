DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market cap of $24.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.91. DURECT has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DURECT by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 1,281,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 138,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 28,486 shares during the last quarter. 28.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator program. The company's lead product larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

