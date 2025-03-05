Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,790,000 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the January 31st total of 23,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi raised its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

DNB stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.96. The company had a trading volume of 5,080,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,115,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. Dun & Bradstreet has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is presently -333.33%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Get Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.