DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 319204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of DRDGOLD from $17.25 to $16.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

DRDGOLD Price Performance

DRDGOLD Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.89.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.1628 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. DRDGOLD’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new stake in DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,592 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 20,475 shares during the last quarter. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Articles

