Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 349,000 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 436.3 days.
Drax Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DRXGF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.66. 795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18. Drax Group has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $8.92.
About Drax Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Drax Group
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Is Advanced Micro Devices Stock Slide Over?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Lemonade’s Q4 Surge: Has This AI-Powered Insurer Turned a Corner?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 2 Energy Stocks to Play Both Sides of Tariff Uncertainty
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.