Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Announces Earnings Results

Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 11.40 ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dowlais Group had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%.

Dowlais Group Stock Performance

LON:DWL opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.88) on Wednesday. Dowlais Group has a 1 year low of GBX 47.32 ($0.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 94.68 ($1.21). The stock has a market cap of £926.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 68.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 61.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.79) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 94 ($1.20).

Dowlais Group Company Profile

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

