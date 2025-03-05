Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $10,367.25 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 575 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $10,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,967.48. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Vincent Anthony Viozzi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, March 3rd, Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 575 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $10,367.25.

On Friday, December 13th, Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 10,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $171,045.00.

On Thursday, December 5th, Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $500,100.00.

Donegal Group Stock Up 1.0 %

DGICA traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 41,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,037. Donegal Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $18.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $609.62 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of -0.05.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.61 million. On average, research analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGICA. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Donegal Group by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 47,447 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 244,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 39.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Donegal Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 38.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.