Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of D. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 7,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Passumpsic Savings Bank now owns 7,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on D. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:D opened at $54.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $56.45.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.