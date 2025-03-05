Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,165 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,427,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,971,000 after acquiring an additional 596,191 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,939,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,987,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,030,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,129,000 after purchasing an additional 158,385 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,844,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,724,000 after purchasing an additional 165,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,525,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,264,000 after buying an additional 746,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLTR. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Dollar Tree from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $66.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.49 and a 52 week high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 16.89% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.