Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.81 and last traded at $23.16, with a volume of 126462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Nomura Securities raised Disco to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Disco alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on DSCSY

Disco Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.58.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 28.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Disco Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Disco

(Get Free Report)

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.