Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.16, but opened at $43.18. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $43.89, with a volume of 2,259,881 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day moving average of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth $279,000.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

