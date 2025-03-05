DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,866,177 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77,357 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $427,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,259,133 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $473,945,000 after buying an additional 27,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,042,782 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $217,169,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 467,764 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $107,043,000 after buying an additional 217,390 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at about $70,562,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 231,588 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,997,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.09.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DKS opened at $211.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.21 and a 1-year high of $254.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.67.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

