Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.12 and last traded at $22.08, with a volume of 321281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 13.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 4.66%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5122 per share. This is a positive change from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1,270.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares during the period. 27.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, a stock corporation, provides corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

