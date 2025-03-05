Deuterium Capital Management LLC Sells 1,982 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Capri accounts for 3.3% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capri by 22,554.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,902,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,732 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 389.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,858,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,314,000 after buying an additional 2,274,149 shares during the last quarter. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Capri during the third quarter worth approximately $25,888,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Capri by 14.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,140,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,734,000 after buying an additional 515,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $22.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.62, a P/E/G ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 2.06. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $18.70 and a 1-year high of $47.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.27). Capri had a positive return on equity of 12.89% and a negative net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CPRI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Capri from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Capri from $57.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capri from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.92.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

