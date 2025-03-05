Desjardins Has Bullish Forecast for 5N Plus FY2026 Earnings

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a report released on Wednesday, February 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ventum Financial set a C$10.00 target price on 5N Plus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on 5N Plus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.60.

Shares of TSE:VNP opened at C$5.80 on Monday. 5N Plus has a 12-month low of C$4.29 and a 12-month high of C$8.99. The stock has a market cap of C$364.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

