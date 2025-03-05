Denison Mines (DNN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Denison Mines to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

Denison Mines Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DNN stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.00 and a beta of 1.75.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium bearing properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

