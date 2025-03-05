Delcath Systems (DCTH) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect Delcath Systems to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $14.96 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Delcath Systems Trading Up 3.1 %

DCTH opened at $13.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $440.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.86. Delcath Systems has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DCTH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Delcath Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

