Defense Metals (CVE:DEFN) Shares Up 9.7% – Here’s What Happened

Defense Metals Corp. (CVE:DEFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 175,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 157,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Defense Metals Trading Up 19.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 0.65.

About Defense Metals

Defense Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It has 100% interest in the Wicheeda project consisting of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 4,244 hectares located in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as First Legacy Mining Corp.

