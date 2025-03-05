Deere & Company (DE) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) in the last few weeks:

3/3/2025 – Deere & Company had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $501.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2025 – Deere & Company was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2025 – Deere & Company was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/20/2025 – Deere & Company was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/19/2025 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $437.00 to $455.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $430.00 to $480.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2025 – Deere & Company had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $546.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $550.00.

2/10/2025 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $470.00 to $500.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $477.00 to $507.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Deere & Company had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $450.00 to $470.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Deere & Company had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $470.00 to $430.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $7.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.43. 2,325,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $457.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $427.33. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $340.20 and a 52-week high of $515.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.05. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 12.94%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.72%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 24,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.61, for a total value of $12,304,993.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,878 shares in the company, valued at $37,484,675.58. This trade represents a 24.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,352,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,068,404,000 after buying an additional 1,782,984 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,736 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Deere & Company by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,058,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,566,884,000 after buying an additional 157,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,843,000 after buying an additional 1,039,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,247,216,000 after buying an additional 97,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

