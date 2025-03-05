Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.60, but opened at $9.10. Day One Biopharmaceuticals shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 379,562 shares traded.

DAWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.57.

The company has a market cap of $925.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of -1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $29.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $144,094.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,059.40. The trade was a 8.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,034,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,739.65. This trade represents a 2.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,064 shares of company stock worth $651,225 in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,887,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,087 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,829,000. Braidwell LP grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 60.5% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,873,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,949 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,825,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

