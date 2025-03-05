David Powers Sells 25,000 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $131.20 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.61.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor
About Deckers Outdoor
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Deckers Outdoor
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- GitLab: Get In While It’s Down—Big Rebound Ahead
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Tesla Stock: Finding a Bottom May Take Time
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Duolingo: This Beaten-Down Stock Is About to Rally 38%
Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.