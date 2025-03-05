David Powers Sells 25,000 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Stock

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,568,318.68. This trade represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $131.20 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.61.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 499.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,646,539,000 after buying an additional 19,053,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,639,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,582,464,000 after acquiring an additional 229,807 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 513.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,584,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $831,723,000 after purchasing an additional 45,035 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,583,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DECK shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

