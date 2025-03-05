DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,500 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 192,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DatChat Price Performance

Shares of DATS stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 130,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,442. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. DatChat has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DatChat stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DatChat, Inc. (NASDAQ:DATS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of DatChat worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DatChat Company Profile

DatChat, Inc a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other.

