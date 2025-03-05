Daniel C. Croteau Sells 6,846 Shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) Stock

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel C. Croteau sold 6,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total value of $1,563,694.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711.85. This trade represents a 79.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UFP Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ UFPT opened at $212.88 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.50 and a 12-month high of $366.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.45. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Institutional Trading of UFP Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UFPT. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

