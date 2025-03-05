DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook of NVIDIA FY2026 Earnings

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of NVIDIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now forecasts that the computer hardware maker will earn $4.06 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.61. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NVIDIA’s current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s FY2027 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.62.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $115.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $75.61 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.19 and a 200-day moving average of $132.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 900.0% during the second quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 10,796.1% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 563,329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $69,594,000 after purchasing an additional 558,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 886.2% during the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 21,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

