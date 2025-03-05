DA Davidson Estimates Alamo Group’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will earn $2.70 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $9.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Alamo Group’s FY2025 earnings at $10.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $12.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALG. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $224.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W cut Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Alamo Group Price Performance

NYSE ALG opened at $174.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.11. Alamo Group has a 52 week low of $163.74 and a 52 week high of $228.88.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $385.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.85 million. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alamo Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 442.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.41, for a total value of $49,706.37. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,857.60. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.46%.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

See Also

