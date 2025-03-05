CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 6th. Analysts expect CytomX Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share and revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CTMX opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 million, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

About CytomX Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.