Cypress Capital Group Sells 215 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $207.21 on Wednesday. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $170.46 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.05 and a 200 day moving average of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.43, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.84.

American Tower Announces Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.83. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 134.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 16,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $3,000,283.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,631.20. This represents a 20.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.21.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

