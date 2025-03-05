Cypress Capital Group Sells 1,408 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cypress Capital Group cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 36,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $194.84 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $159.11 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total value of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,930,522.08. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock worth $59,841,304 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.