Cypress Capital Group Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.