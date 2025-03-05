Cypress Capital Group Lowers Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 420.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.
Altria Group Price Performance
MO opened at $56.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.72 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 46.90% and a negative return on equity of 258.72%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Altria Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.
Altria Group Profile
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.
