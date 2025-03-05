Cypress Capital Group Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,298 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $133,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 10,688 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.83.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $239.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.80 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

