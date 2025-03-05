Cypress Capital Group Has $4.31 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INTU opened at $598.07 on Wednesday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $553.24 and a 52-week high of $714.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $604.21 and its 200-day moving average is $626.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $167.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 23,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $665.98, for a total transaction of $15,856,983.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,664.22. This trade represents a 97.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total value of $2,359,735.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,286.92. This trade represents a 99.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,460 shares of company stock worth $144,750,747. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Morgan Stanley raised Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $730.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Intuit from $790.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $720.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.