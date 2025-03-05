Cybersecurity Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 4th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Emerson Electric, and CACI International are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares in companies that develop, sell, or manage products and services designed to protect computer systems, networks, and data from cyber threats. These stocks offer investors exposure to the growing demand for digital security solutions in an increasingly connected world. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.87. 19,174,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,975,721. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $130.66 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GOOGL

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.92. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59. The company has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.97, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Shares of DELL traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,947,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,786,679. The firm has a market cap of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.30. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $86.93 and a one year high of $179.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DELL

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,222,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,755. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $120.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.26, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PANW

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $105.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,349,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,816. Fortinet has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FTNT

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $3.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.55. 1,438,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,351. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $96.62 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

CACI International (CACI)

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

CACI stock traded up $17.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $347.50. 319,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,055. CACI International has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $588.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $390.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CACI

Read More