Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the January 31st total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Crown Crafts Price Performance

Shares of CRWS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.94. 11,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,717. Crown Crafts has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $40.91 million, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.58.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The textile maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 2.81%.

Crown Crafts Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Crafts

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 133.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. De Lisle Partners LLP grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 41.2% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 396,326 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 115,696 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 278,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 11.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 9,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; dolls and plush toys; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

