CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $506.00 to $475.00. The stock had previously closed at $390.16, but opened at $361.68. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CrowdStrike shares last traded at $349.95, with a volume of 4,113,289 shares.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.60.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.14, for a total value of $1,656,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 115,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,629,875.72. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.74 billion, a PE ratio of 696.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $387.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.82.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.