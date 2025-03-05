CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Overweight Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $440.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.23.

CRWD traded down $34.47 on Wednesday, hitting $355.69. 7,302,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,568,453. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 697.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $387.85 and its 200 day moving average is $337.82.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total value of $1,802,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,459,423.38. This represents a 4.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.14, for a total transaction of $4,017,256.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,115,237.54. This represents a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,387,254. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,843,000 after buying an additional 352,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,063,000 after buying an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,111,542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

