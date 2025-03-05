Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Short Interest Update

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the January 31st total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, D. Boral Capital began coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

CXDO opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The firm has a market cap of $154.15 million, a PE ratio of 192.40 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.35.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey G. Korn sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,082.50. The trade was a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 106,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total transaction of $522,668.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 443,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,087.10. The trade was a 19.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,960 shares of company stock worth $653,627. Company insiders own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 217,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 86,162 shares during the period. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Crexendo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $304,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crexendo by 265.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 42,020 shares in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

