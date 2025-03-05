Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 4,409 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,895 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of TJX opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. Research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.