Crew Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,056,000 after purchasing an additional 64,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PAVE opened at $38.29 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.25.
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Dividend Announcement
Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile
The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.
