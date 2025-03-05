Crew Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,670,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,192,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 202,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 167,132 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,900,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,512,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XONE opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.30 and a 52 week high of $49.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

