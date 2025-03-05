Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.13. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $2.27.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
