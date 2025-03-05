Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,000 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the January 31st total of 120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

CRARY opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. Crédit Agricole has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 24.66%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

