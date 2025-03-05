Craig Landry Buys 13,644 Shares of Air Canada (TSE:AC) Stock

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Craig Landry acquired 13,644 shares of Air Canada stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.75 per share, with a total value of C$228,546.55.

Air Canada Stock Down 0.2 %

AC opened at C$16.07 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.47 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.18. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.26, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$19.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 400.00, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Canada from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$34.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark boosted their target price on Air Canada from C$26.75 to C$29.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Raymond James raised Air Canada to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Air Canada from C$23.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.20.

About Air Canada

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

