CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Price Target Raised to $34.00

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.02% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on CPI Card Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CPI Card Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PMTS

CPI Card Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPI Card Group

Shares of PMTS traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.56. 11,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. CPI Card Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vector Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. now owns 360,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,175,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CPI Card Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in CPI Card Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,240,000. Institutional investors own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.