Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp decreased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,749 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.5% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $18,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth $29,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 43 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.93.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $1,036.87 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $697.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $986.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $941.00. The stock has a market cap of $460.27 billion, a PE ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

