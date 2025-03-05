Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Symphony Financial Services Inc.

Symphony Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 443,747 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $393,391,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $390,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 34.5% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 745 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,000.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.93.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $1,036.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $460.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $697.27 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $986.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $941.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.25%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

