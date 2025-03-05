Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of SiTime by 705.0% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after buying an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SiTime by 15.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 448,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,996,000 after acquiring an additional 59,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in SiTime by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,469,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,113,000 after acquiring an additional 39,119 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter valued at $7,779,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SiTime by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SiTime

In other SiTime news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.25, for a total transaction of $3,111,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,424,474.25. This represents a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $610,049.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,323,545. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,704 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SiTime from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of SiTime from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

SiTime Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SITM opened at $152.42 on Wednesday. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $72.39 and a 12-month high of $268.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.67.

SiTime Company Profile

(Free Report)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

