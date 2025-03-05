Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 3,090.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 684,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 662,894 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,197,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 248,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 130,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

Shares of DDL stock opened at $2.99 on Wednesday. Dingdong has a fifty-two week low of $1.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $705.14 million, a P/E ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41.

Dingdong (Cayman) Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

